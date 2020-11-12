iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.25% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,211.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 139,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.