iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.37). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. New Street Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CLSA cut iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 641,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 237,098 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in iQIYI by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $26.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

