Investors Purchase High Volume of Itaú Unibanco Call Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,215 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 5,376 call options.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 44,696,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,056,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,892 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,346,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,039,000 after acquiring an additional 406,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $31,339,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

