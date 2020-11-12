Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average daily volume of 954 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $713.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

