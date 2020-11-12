Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 61,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,333% compared to the average daily volume of 4,277 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.28.

NYSE:HON opened at $199.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 587,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,851. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

