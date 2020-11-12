Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,326 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,045% compared to the average daily volume of 465 put options.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

