Investors Buy High Volume of Antero Resources Call Options (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 127,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the average daily volume of 8,248 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 574,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.