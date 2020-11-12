Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

VRP opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

