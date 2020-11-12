Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 442,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $59.99.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

