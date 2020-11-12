Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

