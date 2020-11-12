Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,082 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,812 call options.

DBA opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 107,281 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.