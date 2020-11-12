Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,704,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 942.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 656,897 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,706,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 351,960 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 509,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 316,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,466.2% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 306,116 shares in the last quarter.

BSCK stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

