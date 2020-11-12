Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading Down 11.3% Following Weak Earnings

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 2,864,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,754,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INUV shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Inuvo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

