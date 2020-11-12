Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

