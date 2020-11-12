Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,864 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

