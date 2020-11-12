Insider Selling: OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Sells $16,764.65 in Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Jason Hwang sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $16,764.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $46,035.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Hwang sold 10,198 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $66,287.00.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

