Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Sells 8,794 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $132,085.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $124,395.64.

On Monday, October 5th, Stuart Naylor sold 301 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $4,515.00.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MeiraGTx by 165.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 98,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in MeiraGTx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

