Insider Selling: ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Insider Sells £4,780,740 in Stock

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

Nicholas Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock opened at GBX 4,597 ($60.06) on Thursday. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,930.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,928.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.