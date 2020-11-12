Insider Buying: Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Insider Purchases £9,720 in Stock

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) insider Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 4,000 shares of Wincanton plc (WIN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).
WIN opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.50. Wincanton plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Wincanton plc (WIN.L)’s payout ratio is 22.73%.
Wincanton plc (WIN.L) Company Profile
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.
