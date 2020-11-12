Insider Buying: Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Insider Purchases £9,720 in Stock

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) insider Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 4,000 shares of Wincanton plc (WIN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

WIN opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.50. Wincanton plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Wincanton plc (WIN.L)’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton plc (WIN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

