Insider Buying: Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) insider David Poutney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

David Poutney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, David Poutney bought 1,650 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £1,551 ($2,026.39).

Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. Franchise Brands plc has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.