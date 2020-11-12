Insider Buying: Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Insider Buys 88,800 Shares of Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) insider Christopher Davies acquired 88,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,664 ($3,480.53).
LON:BEM opened at GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.84. Beowulf Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and a P/E ratio of -53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) Company Profile
