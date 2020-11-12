Insider Buying: Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Insider Buys 88,800 Shares of Stock

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) insider Christopher Davies acquired 88,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,664 ($3,480.53).

LON:BEM opened at GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.84. Beowulf Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and a P/E ratio of -53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

