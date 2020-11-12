Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Up 35.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price rose 35.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 35,156,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 27,971,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 39,972 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.08.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

