Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Up 35.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price rose 35.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 35,156,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 27,971,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.
INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.08.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.
See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.