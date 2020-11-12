Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

