Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,560 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.