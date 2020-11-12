Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

