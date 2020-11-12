Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $433,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.