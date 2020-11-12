Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $595,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 402.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DKNG opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

