Independent Advisor Alliance Has $539,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

