Independent Advisor Alliance Has $475,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

