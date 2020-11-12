Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

O opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

