Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ventas were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Ventas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 7.6% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 14.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ventas by 222.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 541,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 373,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

VTR stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

