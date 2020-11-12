Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 16,212 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 79,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

