Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) Trading 53.8% Higher

Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) traded up 53.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,721,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,263% from the average session volume of 72,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million and a PE ratio of -9.41.

Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds three exploration projects in central British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

