Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $66,671.50 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $302.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.94. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $54,581,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $43,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

