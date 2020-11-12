Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) and Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) and Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 16.77% 80.95% 14.37% Seychelle Environmental Technologies -6.16% -5.61% -4.49%

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $14.11 billion 4.79 $2.52 billion $7.75 27.57 Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.52 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Illinois Tool Works and Seychelle Environmental Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 2 13 1 0 1.94 Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus target price of $183.81, indicating a potential downside of 13.98%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, cooking, refrigeration, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment offers beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM/tiers, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, and automotive aftermarket end markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.