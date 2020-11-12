IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

