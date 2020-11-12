IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $208.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $134.01 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

