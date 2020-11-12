HyreCar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,188 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

Shares of HYRE opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.18. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. Equities research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.