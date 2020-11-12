Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on H. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One Limited (H.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.38.

TSE:H opened at C$29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hydro One Limited has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.24.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

