Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.56% of Huntsman worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,384,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Huntsman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

