Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.30.

Shares of HII stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.