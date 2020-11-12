Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Humana were worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 114,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $426.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

