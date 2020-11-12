HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,786 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.0% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 243,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 150.4% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,604 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

