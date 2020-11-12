Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 423,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

HLI opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.70. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $65.53.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.