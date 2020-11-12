Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Stake Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

