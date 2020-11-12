Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.