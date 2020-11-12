High Liner Foods Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for High Liner Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

HLF stock opened at C$11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $374.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.41.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

