Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (HRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

TSE:HRX opened at C$12.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. The company has a market cap of $462.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.38.

HRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

