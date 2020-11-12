Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.51

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 4040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 56.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

