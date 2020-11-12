Head to Head Review: Ur-Energy (URG) and Its Peers

Ur-Energy (NYSE: URG) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ur-Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ur-Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy Competitors 738 2842 2648 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 30.35%. Given Ur-Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Ur-Energy Competitors -18.47% -12.42% -0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ur-Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million -$8.42 million -9.70 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.12

Ur-Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ur-Energy competitors beat Ur-Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

